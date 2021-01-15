Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) to C$75.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.50.

TSE RBA traded down C$1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$76.96. 200,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,864. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of C$37.76 and a 52-week high of C$101.93. The firm has a market cap of C$8.44 billion and a PE ratio of 48.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$441.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

