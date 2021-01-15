RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1333614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REI.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity cut RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.12, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 289.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.70.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

