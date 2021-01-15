Rideshare Rental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Short Interest Update

Rideshare Rental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the December 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS YAYO opened at $1.00 on Friday. Rideshare Rental has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

Rideshare Rental (OTCMKTS:YAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Rideshare Rental had a negative net margin of 80.05% and a negative return on equity of 442.83%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director John Patrick O’neill purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00.

Rideshare Rental, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

