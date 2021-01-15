Rideshare Rental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Short Interest Update

Rideshare Rental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the December 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS YAYO opened at $1.00 on Friday. Rideshare Rental has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.
Rideshare Rental (OTCMKTS:YAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Rideshare Rental had a negative net margin of 80.05% and a negative return on equity of 442.83%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter.
Rideshare Rental Company Profile
Rideshare Rental, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.
See Also: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Rideshare Rental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rideshare Rental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.