Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$72.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$819.45 million and a P/E ratio of 25.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$73.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Enzio Di Gennaro sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.25, for a total value of C$773,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,589,125.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

