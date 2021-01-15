Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Rexnord's shares have outperformed the industry. It is poised to benefit from supply-chain optimization and footprint-repositioning programs (SCOFR) — with savings of $12-$14 million expected to be realized in 2021 from its third phase. Also, the company’s diversified business structure and expanding e-commerce business are likely to be beneficial in the quarters ahead. For the last three quarters of calendar 2020, it expects free cash flow to exceed net income. However, the company is wary of the adverse impacts of the pandemic on its performance. It expects a year-over-year decline of 7-11% in core sales for the December quarter. Geographical diversification has exposed it to headwinds related to geopolitical issues and movements in foreign currencies. High costs and expenses are other headwinds.”

Get Rexnord alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RXN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rexnord from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.43.

RXN traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.92. 1,098,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,445. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,161,020.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 110,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,288 shares of company stock worth $2,505,311 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,559,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,528 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 32.2% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,592,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 388,309 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 48.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,012,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,510,000 after purchasing an additional 330,470 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 27.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,069,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,926,000 after purchasing an additional 231,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter valued at about $6,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexnord (RXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.