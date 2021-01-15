REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $74.04

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.04 and traded as high as $93.68. REX American Resources shares last traded at $90.41, with a volume of 21,471 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.74 million, a P/E ratio of -81.45 and a beta of 1.29.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The energy company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $124.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. REX American Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. On average, analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $260,876.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,816.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mervyn L. Alphonso sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $47,666.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,612.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 93.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 157.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.