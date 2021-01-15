Rewardiqa (REW) Price Hits $5.00 on Major Exchanges

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Rewardiqa token can now be purchased for approximately $5.00 or 0.00012657 BTC on exchanges. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $50.00 million and $409,369.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rewardiqa alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00104896 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.80 or 0.00303275 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000173 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 111.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa (REW) is a token. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com

Rewardiqa Token Trading

Rewardiqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rewardiqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rewardiqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.