Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) Trading Down 1.3%

Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 69,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 85,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

RVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Beacon Securities upgraded Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Pi Financial raised their target price on Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The firm has a market cap of C$52.69 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.00.

Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne Hubert bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$36,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,333 shares in the company, valued at C$96,773.09.

Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) Company Profile (CVE:RVG)

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. It holds 100% interests in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

