Reviewing Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) & Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Workday alerts:

Workday has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

68.0% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Workday shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Veritone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Workday and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday -10.77% -10.56% -3.90% Veritone -106.21% -118.65% -48.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Workday and Veritone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $3.63 billion 15.04 -$480.67 million ($1.42) -160.09 Veritone $49.65 million 22.75 -$62.08 million ($2.85) -14.29

Veritone has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workday. Workday is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Workday and Veritone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 2 10 17 1 2.57 Veritone 1 1 4 0 2.50

Workday presently has a consensus price target of $241.46, suggesting a potential upside of 6.22%. Veritone has a consensus price target of $16.83, suggesting a potential downside of 58.67%. Given Workday’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Workday is more favorable than Veritone.

Summary

Workday beats Veritone on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning, as well as Skills cloud, a machine-learning-powered universal skills language to help source, utilize, develop, and retain talent. In addition, the company offers business planning, analytics, and other solutions, including Insights Business Planning Cloud, a solution for finance, human resource, and sales planning; Workday Prism Analytics that enables customers to bring together various data with analytics tools for financial and people analytics to make business decisions; Workday Student, a student and faculty lifecycle information system to help colleges and universities; and Workday Data-as-a-Service that provides data to customers to enable informed decision-making. It serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media and entertainment, legal and compliance, and government markets. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.