Reviewing BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Aradigm (OTCMKTS:ARDMQ)

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Aradigm (OTCMKTS:ARDMQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.7% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Aradigm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BioLife Solutions and Aradigm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 2 8 0 2.80 Aradigm 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $32.44, indicating a potential downside of 22.62%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than Aradigm.

Profitability

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Aradigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions 12.67% 0.53% 0.43% Aradigm N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aradigm has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Aradigm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $27.37 million 50.15 -$1.66 million $0.08 524.13 Aradigm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aradigm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioLife Solutions.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Aradigm on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; and liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Aradigm

Aradigm Corp. is a leading developer of advanced pulmonary drug delivery systems for the treatment of systemic conditions as well as lung diseases. Their hand-held AERx platform is being designed for the rapid and reproducible delivery of a wide range of pharmaceutical drugs and biotech compounds via the lung.

