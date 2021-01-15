Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 378.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2,063.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 224,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 213,975 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 120,818 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 565,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,334,000 after purchasing an additional 74,841 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,354,000.

SLYV stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 211,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,409. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.70.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

