Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 54 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA traded down $5.59 on Friday, reaching $204.32. 11,015,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,704,152. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.44. The company has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.75.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

