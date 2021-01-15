Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,223 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after buying an additional 50,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after buying an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after buying an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $102.33. 5,521,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315,217. The company has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

