Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $431,000 Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth about $34,846,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 83.5% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 74,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,684,000 after acquiring an additional 33,976 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth about $19,482,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth about $18,290,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 21.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Markel stock traded down $10.08 on Friday, hitting $1,005.44. The stock had a trading volume of 47,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,982. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,009.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,005.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,125.40.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.