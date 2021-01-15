Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in Danaher by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 1,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

Danaher stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.75. 2,599,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,570. The firm has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.25 and a 200 day moving average of $214.19. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.