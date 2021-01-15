Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 1.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,688.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.87. 980,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,909. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.35. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $62.20.

