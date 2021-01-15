Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,093,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,375,000 after acquiring an additional 99,838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,038 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 539,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,743,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 91,795 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 31,415 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,328. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.