Research Analysts Set Expectations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.89.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,600. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

