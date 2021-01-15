Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Vonage Holdings Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Vonage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $316.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.56 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VG. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

VG opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.06, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Vonage has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vonage by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $1,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,996,695.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,500. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.