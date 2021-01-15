Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Republic Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.62.

RSG stock opened at $93.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.27. Republic Services has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Republic Services’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Republic Services by 21.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 136,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after buying an additional 24,406 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Republic Services by 54.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

