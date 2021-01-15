Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Republic Services by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 59,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $93.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.27.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

