Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, an increase of 135.9% from the December 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of REPYY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 48,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,960. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. Repsol has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Repsol will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repsol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

