Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 32,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,752. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.