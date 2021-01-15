Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.20

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 1746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06.
Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
