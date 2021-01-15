Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.20

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 1746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

