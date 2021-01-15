Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €161.00 ($189.41) to €163.00 ($191.76) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rémy Cointreau has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Rémy Cointreau stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 0.16.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

