Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Price Target Raised to $5.25 at Roth Capital

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $4.25 to $5.25 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Remark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of MARK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 75,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,241. The stock has a market cap of $216.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.56.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 million. Analysts forecast that Remark will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,664,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 687,600 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Remark by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 535,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Remark by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 147,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

