Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.22.

NYSE RGA traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.59. 4,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,702. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.32 and its 200-day moving average is $101.28. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $160.78.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

