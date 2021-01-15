Regis (NYSE:RGS) Trading 8.4% Higher

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) traded up 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.74. 958,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 642,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a market cap of $311.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Regis Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Regis by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Regis by 38,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regis by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Regis by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Regis by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter.

About Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

