Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 3,131 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PINS opened at $70.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $76.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 278,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $16,178,274.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 52,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $2,621,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,501,127 shares of company stock valued at $160,682,575.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

