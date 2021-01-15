Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 11.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 7.8% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 7.3% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.17 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of -254.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

