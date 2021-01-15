Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $974,000 Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 253.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,654,000 after buying an additional 110,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,042,365 shares of company stock worth $26,480,405 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

