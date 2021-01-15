Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $907,000 Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 522.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 43.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Ross Stores by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $117.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.84. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

