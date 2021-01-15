Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.31 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 29.9% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 28.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 11.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $66.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.47. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $88.99.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.60%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

