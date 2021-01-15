Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of EMR opened at $83.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $84.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

