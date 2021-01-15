Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 987 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $227.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of -121.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $259.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 527,139 shares of company stock valued at $119,351,925. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

