Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Redfin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. Redfin has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $83.71.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,321 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,062. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,729,000 after buying an additional 1,390,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,150,000 after buying an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 573,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 24.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

