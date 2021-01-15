Redd Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,336.85 or 1.00449852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00016498 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010952 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00039161 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

