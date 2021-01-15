Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 343,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,062,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Recon Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Recon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

