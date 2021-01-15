Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RBGLY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.69. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

