Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
RZREF remained flat at $$0.20 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. Razor Energy has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.73.
About Razor Energy
