Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 573 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,349 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $206,108,000 after buying an additional 2,412,771 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 88.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,094 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,180 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,651,855 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $75,226,000 after buying an additional 68,180 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LVS. HSBC cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Union Gaming Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.61.

NYSE LVS opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of -56.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.36 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.