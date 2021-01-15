Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 3,636 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,481 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Enbridge by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $630,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,599 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,848,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,570,000 after buying an additional 260,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,873,000 after buying an additional 785,573 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 123.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

