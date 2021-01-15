Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.01 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,961,000 after buying an additional 535,808 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 112,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,160,000 after purchasing an additional 95,150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,769,000 after buying an additional 84,160 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.68.

NYSE:KSU opened at $212.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $222.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

In related news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

