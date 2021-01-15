Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AON by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in AON by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,618,000 after purchasing an additional 72,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.00.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $206.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon Plc has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

