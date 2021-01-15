Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $157,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

PDP opened at $89.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.64. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $90.80.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.