Raymond James Raises MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Price Target to $36.00

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGP. Loop Capital started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.79. 15,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,172. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,845,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

