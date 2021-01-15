Raymond James Raises Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to $3.50

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $2.85 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.36% from the company’s previous close.

MGDPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marathon Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDPF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. 81,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,526. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

