Raymond James Raises Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$10.00

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.27% from the company’s current price.

IVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE IVN traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.98. The company had a trading volume of 809,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,279. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -992.86. The company has a current ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.39. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$7.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total value of C$31,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$590,335.02.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

