Raymond James Lowers Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.00. 21,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 117.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 38.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 98.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

