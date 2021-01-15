Raymond James Lowers Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $86.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $62.68. 221,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,736,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average is $63.17. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $325,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,992,572.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,618. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 1,773.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

